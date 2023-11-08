Expert Connections
Police: Teen falls asleep at the wheel, kills another driver

By Debra Worley
Nov. 8, 2023
COOS COUNTY, Ore. (Gray News) – A 77-year-old woman was killed after a teen driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, according to the Oregon State Police.

Police said the 17-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 on Highway 101 around 1:15 p.m. Friday when she fell asleep and drifted into the oncoming lanes.

The truck hit a Toyota Camry head on, killing its 77-year-old driver Carole Ann Voliva, officials said.

The teen was seriously injured in the crash.

Traffic on the highway was impacted for about three hours during the on-scene investigation.

Authorities have not yet said what charges will be filed.

