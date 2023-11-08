Expert Connections
Reports of possible stabbing in Altus prompts police response

We reached out to the Altus Police Department Tuesday morning on reports of a possible stabbing...
We reached out to the Altus Police Department Tuesday morning on reports of a possible stabbing at a hotel within city limits.(AP)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - We reached out to the Altus Police Department Tuesday morning on reports of a possible stabbing at a hotel within city limits.

While police wouldn’t confirm if a stabbing did in fact happen, they tell us that an incident did occur.

They did not go into detail, saying they couldn’t comment further because the investigation is ongoing.

You can count on your 7News team to keep track of this and we will update you as we learn more.

