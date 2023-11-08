Expert Connections
Ringling woman accused of assaulting 14-year-old

A Ringling woman faces up to life in prison on multiple felony charges, including Child abuse...
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
RINGLING, Okla. (KSWO) - A Ringling woman faces up to life in prison on multiple felony charges, including child abuse and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

65-year-old Debra Rapier is accused of assaulting a 14-year-old using a kubotan, or a small Japanese self-defense weapon, as well as assaulting a woman at Ringling High School.

As of Wednesday afternoon, she has not been brought into custody.

