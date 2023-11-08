‘She wouldn’t be here’: woman says Apple Watch saved her life

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Have you ever considered that the smart watch you wear every day could save your life?

For one woman in Wichita Falls, one notification made the difference between life and disaster.

”One Friday morning I got a notification on my watch that I was in A-FIB,” Judith Luebke said.

She had an abnormal heart rate back on that day in 2021, but said with the recent stress of losing her spouse, she didn’t think much of it.

”I talked to my boss that morning.. and said, ‘you know, I’ve got a meeting this morning. Maybe I’ll see the doctor after that, maybe I will, maybe I won’t -- maybe I’ll wait the weekend’,” she explained. “And she said ‘you need to go now’.”

A decision that would save her life.

After driving herself to the hospital, Luebke learned she was diabetic. She also had critically high sugar levels -- a deadly combination.

”If I had waited the weekend, I probably would not have survived,” she said. “That’s what I would’ve done if I’d not gotten the notification on my watch. I just figured with everything going on, I just wasn’t feeling good, and I’ll get to the doctor when I get to the doctor.”

Her daughter, Shannon Bowers, shared how happy she is her mother went to the hospital.

”I don’t know what I would do without her.. If it hadn’t been for the watch, and if it hadn’t have been for the people in her life -- her boss and her other coworkers -- telling her ‘no, you need to go in’, and her listening, she wouldn’t be here,” Bowers said.

After realizing just how serious her situation was, Luebke took a chance. She sent a thank-you e-mail to Apple’s C-E-O Tim Cook.

Cook responded the same day, saying he was happy to hear from her -- and even happier the technology helped save her.

Luebke said her watch will forever be part of her routine.

”I will never go without a smart watch again.. it truly saved my life.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.