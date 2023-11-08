Expert Connections
St. John Lutheran raises $6,000 during turkey dinner

Last week we told you about St. John’s Annual Turkey Dinner and on Wednesday, they’re sharing an update with us saying their event was a huge success.(PRNewswire)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have a quick good news update to share with you.

Last week we told you about St. John’s Annual Turkey Dinner and on Wednesday, they’re sharing an update with us saying their event was a huge success.

It was the church’s 30th year holding the event, where they served up hot meals with all the seasonal staples with the money going to their outreach and missionary efforts.

On Friday, they raised $6,000 for their Women’s Missionary League, and projects at the local, national and international levels.

