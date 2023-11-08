Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Texas Tech Red Raiders tip off season at home against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University(Texas Tech University)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Tech Red Raiders host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions for the season opener.

Texas Tech finished 11-6 at home a season ago while going 16-16 overall. The Red Raiders averaged 7.3 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-10 in Southland action and 7-12 on the road last season. The Lions shot 45.4% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The Medical Examiner’s report has been released in the death of 84-year-old Margie Pickens of...
Medical Examiner report released in death of Margie Pickens
The three men are facing extra time on their sentence after a wild series of events.
Three inmates in Stephens Co. facing extra time after allegedly getting drunk and fighting officers
Scotty Melton’s mugshot
Police arrest Duncan man after he allegedly sat through multiple green lights
We reached out to the Altus Police Department Tuesday morning on reports of a possible stabbing...
Reports of possible stabbing in Altus prompts police response
Williams is considered an escapee from the Department of Corrections after she disappeared...
Frederick woman considered escapee after disappearing during GPS monitoring

Latest News

Houston Rockets logo
Houston plays Los Angeles, seeks 4th straight victory
Logo
Toronto plays Dallas following overtime win
Jarvis Christian College
Knight scores 19, Lamar defeats Jarvis Christian 114-66 in season opener
SMU logo
Phelps’ 24 lead SMU over Southwestern Assemblies 82-63