Today’s cold front will significantly drop temperatures for tomorrow | 11/8 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today will be the last day of near record breaking heat with temperatures this afternoon expected to reach the upper 80s across the area. As of this morning, I am forecasting that Lawton and Wichita Falls will fall just short of breaking the daily records, but we will keep a close eye on if we at least tie the records. The big factor that could stop Texoma from breaking daily records is a strong cold front that will arrive in the area this afternoon. Moving from north to south, the front will arrive at the I-40 corridor at noon, near the Red River by 4 p.m., and through north Texas by 8 o’clock tonight. When the cold front arrives, all daytime heating will stop from the cooler air mass moving into the area.

We expect a sharp drop in temperatures overnight as the cooler air continues to settle into the area with morning temperatures tomorrow in the upper 40s and afternoon highs reaching the mid-50s. We also expect cloud coverage and rain to move into the area tomorrow morning moving from south to north. The area most likely to see rain in the morning hours will be our north Texas counties. The rain will move towards the northeast bringing scattered rain into southwest Oklahoma in the afternoon and evening hours. There is still some uncertainty on how far north this rain will lift, but I do expect at least some showers across southwest Oklahoma. This rain may bring some lightning and thunder, but no severe weather is expected.

Rain will clear out of the area Thursday night, and we should wake up to dry conditions on Friday morning. Temperatures on Friday will warm back up into the low 60s with the return of sunshine into the area. The weekend will have similar conditions with temperatures in the 60s and partly cloudy skies on both Saturday and Sunday.

Skies will continue to have on and off cloud coverage as we go into next week Monday and Tuesday. We do have a chance for rain early next week as well, but the weather models are not in agreement at this point. This will be something we continue to monitor as we head towards next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

