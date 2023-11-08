Vaska Theater to host benefit comedy show, proceeds go to the American Legion

Expert Connections
Matt Ferrell and Friends are having a benefit comedy show at the Vaska on Friday, Nov. 10, and every dime of the proceeds will go to veterans.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Local comedians and performers will be on hand Friday night to help raise money.

Matt Ferrell, Co-owner of My Peacock Comedy, said it’s amazing to see so many people give their time to honor those that have served.

“My dad is an old Vietnam vet, disabled veteran, so there’s definitely a soft spot with me and of course we all know that we owe a tremendous debt to our veterans who have served us,” Ferrell said. “So to see the businesses and the people who are participating in this be willing to give of themselves, their time and like the owner of the Vaska Theater donating the building to hold the event in, it’s awesome when people come together when they know that it’s for a good cause.”

All of the proceeds from the benefit will go to the American Legion.

The show will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Vaska Theater.

