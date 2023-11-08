Expert Connections
VFW Post 5263 seeks donations for winter clothing drive

A VFW post is reaching out to the Lawton community as they work to keep everyone warm this winter.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST
VFW Post 5263 is holding a winter clothing drive throughout November.

VFW Post 5263 is holding a winter clothing drive throughout November.

They’ll be accepting donations for men, women and children and will take new clothes and old clothes in good condition.

The post wants to ensure no one finds themselves unable to keep warm as we head into the coldest season.

”We do this because they need help and we have the ability to help,” said Pamela Pratz. “We are a community-based organization that’s mainly military, but how many of those people are ex-military? So, we try to do things to help them have a better life.”

The Winter clothing drive will run until Nov. 27 when the Post will bring the collected clothes to a local homeless shelter for distribution.

You can drop off all donations at the post at 103 Northeast 20th Street.

