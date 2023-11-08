Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Events

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -In today’s Wednesdays with Fort Sill, we were joined by Keith Pannell Deputy Director of Fort Sill FIRES Center of Excellence who chatted with us about upcoming events for Veteran’s Day and Thanksgiving.

Pannell wanted to remind everyone that the Field Artillery Museum and the Fort Sill National Landmark Museum near the Old Post Quadrangle will be open Monday to the public ... he says that’s pretty unusual.

He encourages folks to check those out as some artifacts there date back to before China’s discovery of gunpowder.

Both museums, however, will be closed over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Next, there will be bowling on Veteran’s Day for the whole family! He said visitors should bring their favorite Veteran to Twin Oaks Bowling Alley Saturday from 12-8 p.m. with a Veteran’s ID card and bowl for free. Supplies will be on hand to create a card for a veteran.

The Turkey Trot was next on the agenda and those interested can get a little run on for the first annual event beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Patriot Club. The cost is $35 per person and a limited edition T-Shirt, a medal, and race bib. The race is open to the public.

Finally, if you are Department of Defense ID card holder ... grab a Thanksgiving meal at Bamford Dining Facility where our own KSWO team will be on hand to serve our soldiers. Cost for that is $12 per person cash only.

To learn more about the events, watch the engaging interview above.

You can register at sill.armymwr.com

