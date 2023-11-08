Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

You’ll need to replace the shorts and t-shirts for an umbrella and a sweatshirt | 11/8PM

You’ll need to replace the shorts and t-shirts for an umbrella and a sweatshirt
You’ll need to replace the shorts and t-shirts for an umbrella and a sweatshirt
By Lexie Walker
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Get ready Texoma! The cold front will continue to advance southward this evening bringing with it a much cooler airmass and strong northeast winds. Winds overnight will be out of the northeast at 15 to 25mph with wind gusts ranging from 30 to 35mph.

No precipitation is expected with the cold front tonight but rain still remains in the forecast tomorrow due to another system. Rain looks to start around 7AM from the southwest and increase through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will only warm into the mid 50s with decreasing winds. With the rain, clouds and gusty northeast winds-- the wind chills during the afternoon will likely be in the upper 30s. All rain wraps up by late Thursday night and we’ll see partly cloudy skies for Friday.

Friday morning will start in the upper 30s and will warm into the low 60s during the afternoon. Light northeast winds.

The weekend will be much of the same. Both days skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s Saturday, the upper 60s on the Sunday.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Medical Examiner’s report has been released in the death of 84-year-old Margie Pickens of...
Medical Examiner report released in death of Margie Pickens
The three men are facing extra time on their sentence after a wild series of events.
Three inmates in Stephens Co. facing extra time after allegedly getting drunk and fighting officers
Scotty Melton’s mugshot
Police arrest Duncan man after he allegedly sat through multiple green lights
We reached out to the Altus Police Department Tuesday morning on reports of a possible stabbing...
Reports of possible stabbing in Altus prompts police response
Williams is considered an escapee from the Department of Corrections after she disappeared...
Frederick woman considered escapee after disappearing during GPS monitoring

Latest News

Today’s cold front will significantly drop temperatures for tomorrow | 11/8 AM
Today’s cold front will significantly drop temperatures for tomorrow | 11/8 AM
Nearing record highs again tomorrow
Nearing record highs again tomorrow | 11/7PM
Nearing record highs again tomorrow
Nearing record highs again tomorrow | 11/7PM
Today’s cold front will significantly drop temperatures for tomorrow | 11/8 AM
Today’s cold front will significantly drop temperatures for tomorrow | 11/8