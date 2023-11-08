You’ll need to replace the shorts and t-shirts for an umbrella and a sweatshirt | 11/8PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Get ready Texoma! The cold front will continue to advance southward this evening bringing with it a much cooler airmass and strong northeast winds. Winds overnight will be out of the northeast at 15 to 25mph with wind gusts ranging from 30 to 35mph.

No precipitation is expected with the cold front tonight but rain still remains in the forecast tomorrow due to another system. Rain looks to start around 7AM from the southwest and increase through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will only warm into the mid 50s with decreasing winds. With the rain, clouds and gusty northeast winds-- the wind chills during the afternoon will likely be in the upper 30s. All rain wraps up by late Thursday night and we’ll see partly cloudy skies for Friday.

Friday morning will start in the upper 30s and will warm into the low 60s during the afternoon. Light northeast winds.

The weekend will be much of the same. Both days skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s Saturday, the upper 60s on the Sunday.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.