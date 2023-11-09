Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Altus man charged with several counts of trafficking meth

Jorgensen has been charged with half a dozen counts of trafficking meth.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus man has been charged with half a dozen counts of trafficking meth.

According to court documents, the District 3 Drug Task Force organized multiple controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Erik Jorgensen, where they bought upwards of 300 grams of the narcotic spanning several months.

He was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted.

