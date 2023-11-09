Cache preparing for new middle school

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) -Cache middle school is being torn down and rebuilt from the ground up. The new campus will be updated with modern technology and essentials.

The superintendent of Cache Schools, Chad Hance says its a work in progress, but the changes are already taking shape.

“When you go into the building, you are going to see all the ceilings removed, the flooring is tore up, a lot of sheet rock being replaced,” Hance said. “We knocked down some walls, added some new walls etc. We are going to extend the building out a little bit, towards the former parking area to give us a more secure entrance,” he added.

Brittain Nowak, the counselor for Cache middle school feels that a new school can really help the learning process for the students.

“There will be a new commons area in the center of the building and in that space students will also be able to kind of hangout and socialize a little bit more,” said Nowak. “So i do expect that to be one of the benefits that they will enjoy the most”Nowak says.

In the meantime, students are relocated to the old Lawton Christian Academy until the newly-renovated school is ready.

“We are mostly excited just to get back on campus and get to be apart of our normal Cache atmosphere,” Nowak said. “We will be able to be in the classroom more because there won’t be so much transition in shuttle bus time back and forth to make campus. But mostly we are more excited to plug back in with our community,” she added.

Cache middle school is expected to be ready by the start of the 2024-2025 school year.

