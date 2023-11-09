Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Cameron University to honor veterans with series of events Friday

Cameron University has a number of events planned to honor veterans on Friday, Nov. 10.
Cameron University has a number of events planned to honor veterans on Friday, Nov. 10.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University has a number of events planned to honor veterans on Friday, Nov. 10.

Their Veterans Day celebrations will start with a complimentary meal at 11:30 a.m.

Veterans can enjoy the meal in the Shepler Cafeteria which is on the south side of campus near Elsie Hamm Drive.

Then, at 1 p.m. the university’s Comanche Battalion will post colors to start the Veterans Day Observance at the Veterans Grove near Howell Hall.

After a performance of the national anthem, the Commander of the 434th Field Artillery Brigade will speak about the importance of Veterans Day.

