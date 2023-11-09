Cameron University to honor veterans with series of events Friday
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University has a number of events planned to honor veterans on Friday, Nov. 10.
Their Veterans Day celebrations will start with a complimentary meal at 11:30 a.m.
Veterans can enjoy the meal in the Shepler Cafeteria which is on the south side of campus near Elsie Hamm Drive.
Then, at 1 p.m. the university’s Comanche Battalion will post colors to start the Veterans Day Observance at the Veterans Grove near Howell Hall.
After a performance of the national anthem, the Commander of the 434th Field Artillery Brigade will speak about the importance of Veterans Day.
