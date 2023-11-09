Expert Connections
Cameron University ranks among best in Southwest for veterans

Cameron University has earned a fifth-place ranking for “Best for Vets: Colleges.”
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University has earned a fifth-place ranking for “Best for Vets: Colleges.”

The 2023 Military Times rankings put the college among the best in the Southwest region and also placed it 111th among four-year schools with 128th in the nation overall.

The ranking was compiled based on how the schools align with service members in what they offer as an institution.

The Yellow Ribbon School certification was awarded by the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs for Cameron University’s waiving of tuition not covered by Post-9/11 GI bill funding among other services offered to service members, veterans and their families.

