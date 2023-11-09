Check out these Veterans Day deals and discounts

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Veterans Day is held on Nov. 11 to honor military personnel for their service in the United States.

To show appreciation to the military, Lawton and surrounding areas businesses are offering deals on Veterans Day. Please call ahead to each retailer and restaurant to make sure they are participating in each deal.

Restaurants

Applebee’s - Veterans who dine in will get a complimentary full-size entrée from a special menu and a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Veterans will get a free order of 10 Boneless Wings and Fries with valid ID for those who dine-in.

Chili’s - Veterans who dine-in will get a free meal from a select menu on with proof of service.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers - Veterans will receive a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card. The card can be redeemed through November 30.

Golden Corral - Golden Corral will have their Military Appreciation Night from 5 p.m. to close on Nov. 13 and will include a free meal when dining in.

IHOP -- Veterans will get free Red, White, & Blueberry Pancakes or Pancake Combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This will be for dine-in only.

Little Caesars - Veterans who go inside the store will get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on Veterans Day, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Outback Steakhouse - Veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage with the purchase of an adult entree in-restaurant on Veterans Day.

Red Lobster - Veterans will get free printed meal vouchers for Veterans Shrimp & Chips from 11 am to 4 pm on Veterans Day. The voucher can be redeemed beginning Nov, 13 through Dec. 10. The voucher will be for dine-in only.

Starbucks - Veterans will be given with a free 12-ounce hot or cold brewed coffee for veterans and their spouses who visit participating U.S. stores on Veterans Day.

Texas Roadhouse - Veterans can dine in or receive a meal voucher on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The vouchers are good for dine in or carry out at a later time and is good until May 30, 2024.

Wendy’s - Veterans will get a free breakfast combo during breakfast hours.

Retail Stores

Academy Sports & Outdoors - is giving out a 10% discount for veterans from Oct. 22 to Nov. 12. This can be online or in-store.

Kohl’s - Veterans will receive 30% off qualifying in-store purchases from Nov. 10 through Nov. 12.

Target - Offering veterans a 10% military discount from Oct. 29 through Veterans Day. This discount can be used on up to two separate transactions and applies to all in-basket items, online and in-store.

Office Max - Is giving veterans a 25% discount from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13. for in-store purchases.

Sport Clips - Will provide free haircuts to veterans with valid proof of service.

Walgreens - Veterans will receive 20% regular priced items from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13.

You can find a full list of restaurants and stores giving out Veterans Day deals here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.