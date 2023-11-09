Cloudy & in the mid 60s for Friday | 11/9PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Texoma has seen scattered rain showers all day long but the rain coverage is expected to drop off heading into tonight. Skies will somewhat clear through daybreak allowing for temperatures to fall into the upper 30s. The clouds build back in so expect mostly cloudy skies for your Friday. High temperatures will warm into the mid 60s with light northeast winds.

Morning temperatures over the weekend will stay into the upper 30s to low 40s. Saturday will start with mostly cloudy skies but look for afternoon sunshine as the clouds exit the area. High temperatures in the low 60s. North to east winds at 5 to 15mph. Sunday afternoon will be warmer with more sunshine. Skies will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

By the end of the weekend, the cooler airmass overhead will start to exit and high pressure will settle in its place. This high pressure will eventually warm high temperatures into the low to mid 70s by Thursday and Friday. Next Friday night, a cold front does look to move in bringing temperatures down into the 50s and 60s through the week of Thanksgiving.

Until then, Monday will start in the low 40s with afternoon temperatures in the mid 60s. Mostly cloudy skies and variable light winds. Tuesday will be much of the same expect with partly cloudy skies and light south winds. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs on either side of 70 degrees. South winds at 10 to 15mph.

Have a great Friday! -LW

