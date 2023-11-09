Community Conversations: LCOM’s annual toy run

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This edition of Community Conversations saw Jeff “Fireball” Johnson from the Lawton Coalition of Motorcyclists (LCOM) joining 7News anchor Tarra Bates to talk about their annual toy run coming up this month.

This coalition is a collective of separate motorcycle organizations and independent riders that work together towards a common goal. That goal is giving back to the community through benefit rides as well as charity and non-profit work.

The signature effort of the group has been their Lawton Toy Run. This event is both a toy and food drive meant to stock up the local food bank as well as help out with the Lawton Firefighter Association’s Christmas for Kids Program.

The motorcycle group held two different fundraising efforts this year to assist with the toy and food drive.

The culmination of the toy run will take place on Nov. 18 with the group riding through Lawton starting at Voodoo Hydro Supply to VFW 5263.

To learn more about the group and their toy run, watch the conversation above!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.