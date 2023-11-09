Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Community Conversations: LCOM’s annual toy run

This edition of Community Conversations saw Jeff “Fireball” Johnson from the Lawton Coalition of Motorcyclists (LCOM) joining 7News to talk an annual toy run.
By Billie Hill and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This edition of Community Conversations saw Jeff “Fireball” Johnson from the Lawton Coalition of Motorcyclists (LCOM) joining 7News anchor Tarra Bates to talk about their annual toy run coming up this month.

This coalition is a collective of separate motorcycle organizations and independent riders that work together towards a common goal. That goal is giving back to the community through benefit rides as well as charity and non-profit work.

The signature effort of the group has been their Lawton Toy Run. This event is both a toy and food drive meant to stock up the local food bank as well as help out with the Lawton Firefighter Association’s Christmas for Kids Program.

The motorcycle group held two different fundraising efforts this year to assist with the toy and food drive.

The culmination of the toy run will take place on Nov. 18 with the group riding through Lawton starting at Voodoo Hydro Supply to VFW 5263.

To learn more about the group and their toy run, watch the conversation above!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Medical Examiner’s report has been released in the death of 84-year-old Margie Pickens of...
Medical Examiner report released in death of Margie Pickens
A Ringling woman faces up to life in prison on multiple felony charges, including Child abuse...
Ringling woman accused of assaulting 14-year-old
Today’s cold front will significantly drop temperatures for tomorrow | 11/8 AM
Today’s cold front will significantly drop temperatures for tomorrow | 11/8 AM
We reached out to the Altus Police Department Tuesday morning on reports of a possible stabbing...
Reports of possible stabbing in Altus prompts police response
Williams is considered an escapee from the Department of Corrections after she disappeared...
Frederick woman considered escapee after disappearing during GPS monitoring

Latest News

Students race CO2 cars in youth engineering contest
Students race CO2 cars in youth engineering contest
Cameron University has a number of events planned to honor veterans on Friday, Nov. 10.
Cameron University to honor veterans with series of events Friday
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Events
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Events
Vaska Theater to host benefit comedy show, proceeds go to the American Legion
Vaska Theater to host benefit comedy show, proceeds go to the American Legion