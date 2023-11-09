Lawton man faces multiple life sentences for multiple alleged child sex crimes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is facing multiple life sentences for several counts of child sex crimes.

43-year-old Jason Ebert faces six charges in total, five of them felonies, for crimes ranging from first-degree rape to lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.

Court documents allege Ebert sexually abused at least three child victims throughout the course of a year.

Documents also state Ebert allegedly made the children drink beer on multiple occasions.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, but as of posting, online jail records show he has not yet been brought into custody.

