Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton man faces multiple life sentences for multiple alleged child sex crimes

Ebert is facing multiple life sentences for several counts of child sex crimes.
Ebert is facing multiple life sentences for several counts of child sex crimes.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is facing multiple life sentences for several counts of child sex crimes.

43-year-old Jason Ebert faces six charges in total, five of them felonies, for crimes ranging from first-degree rape to lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.

Court documents allege Ebert sexually abused at least three child victims throughout the course of a year.

Documents also state Ebert allegedly made the children drink beer on multiple occasions.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, but as of posting, online jail records show he has not yet been brought into custody.

7News will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Medical Examiner’s report has been released in the death of 84-year-old Margie Pickens of...
Medical Examiner report released in death of Margie Pickens
A Ringling woman faces up to life in prison on multiple felony charges, including Child abuse...
Ringling woman accused of assaulting 14-year-old
Today’s cold front will significantly drop temperatures for tomorrow | 11/8 AM
Today’s cold front will significantly drop temperatures for tomorrow | 11/8 AM
We reached out to the Altus Police Department Tuesday morning on reports of a possible stabbing...
Reports of possible stabbing in Altus prompts police response
Williams is considered an escapee from the Department of Corrections after she disappeared...
Frederick woman considered escapee after disappearing during GPS monitoring

Latest News

Drivers in Grady County may notice some changes starting next week.
State Highway 4 to narrow in Grady Co. beginning Nov. 13
Cloudy and in the mid 60s for Friday
Cloudy & in the mid 60s for Friday | 11/9PM
Community Conversations: Biker Toy Run
Community Conversations: LCOM’s annual toy run
Cameron University ranks among best in Southwest for veterans.
Cameron University ranks among best in Southwest for veterans