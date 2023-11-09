Lawton schools make list to benefit from $86 million OU initiative

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma University announced an $86 million initiative to benefit students in 28 high-poverty Oklahoma schools. Several Lawton schools made the list.

Central, Eisenhower, MacArthur, Anadarko, and Chickasha Middle Schools are included in the Gear Up for Life initiative supported by the K20 Center for Educational and Community Renewal at OU.

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Education which has matched funding from Oklahoma’s Promise program supporting college funding for low income Oklahoma students.

