Man and wife charged in Chickasha homicide of woman and unborn child

(MGN)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - A man originally named as a person of interest in a Chickasha double homicide in 2020 has now been formally charged with the murder of a woman and her unborn child. His wife is also facing charges.

Kenneth Johnson is behind bars at the Lawton Correctional Facility on firearm possession charges and he now faces two charges of 1st degree murder for the death of Ashley Cannon and her child Nala.

His wife, Katrina Johnson, has also been charged with accessory to murder. Her mugshot has not yet been released.

Cannon was found dead in her apartment on Nov. 30, 2020, after her two young children went to a neighbor to tell them their mother had passed away.

Court documents allege Kenneth was the father of Cannon’s unborn child, and that may have been the motive behind the murder.

He was investigated as a person of interest in the case, after two individuals said he was with them at the time of the murder but later recanted.

It wasn’t until December 2022 that a break in the case would come in the form of an anonymous tip about a blood stained shirt outside of a laundromat in McAlester.

Court documents state OSBI positively identified the blood to belonging to both Kenneth and Cannon.

Court documents further allege that witnesses told investigators that his wife Katrina threw the shirt away at the laundromat shortly after the murder.

Kenneth faces up to the death penalty, while Katrina faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

Two Charged in a 2020 double homicide that took place in Chickasha.
