Scattered rain and cooler temperatures return to Texoma | 11/9 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Yesterday’s cold front has made its way through Texoma, and we now expect a completely different weather pattern to settle into the area. As the sun rises today, you can expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The cloudy skies combined with the cooler air mass from the north will keep the temperatures in the 50s in the morning and afternoon hours. This is about a 30 degree drop compared to yesterday’s temperatures. We also expect rain to be in the area today starting in our north Texas counties as soon as this morning. The showers will move towards the northeast, and we can expect rain to start in southwest Oklahoma in the late morning hours. These showers will be on and off during the day, so it is a good idea to keep that umbrella handy. Some lightning and thunder may be possible in our southeastern counties, but no severe weather is expected. Rain will clear out overnight as we head into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will start with cool morning temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy during the day with afternoon highs returning to the low 60s. These conditions from Friday will carry into Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures once again reaching the low 60s in the afternoon.

We will see seasonable temperatures by the end of the weekend with afternoon highs reaching the mid-60s on Sunday. Afternoon highs will stay in the mid-60s as we head into the beginning of next week. While partly cloudy skies are expected to continue into the early parts of next week, we also have a chance for rain in the area on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Weather models still are not in agreement if this rain will really happen or not, so this is something we will continue to monitor as we move closer to next week.

Have a great Thursday!

