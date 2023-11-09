State Highway 4 to narrow in Grady Co. beginning Nov. 13

GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Drivers in Grady County may notice some changes starting next week.

State Highway 4, at Sooner Road, narrows to just one lane starting on Monday.

North and Southbound lanes will be narrowed between Sooner Road and Bridge Creek from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during a routine bridge inspection.

During that time, drivers should slow down and remain cautious as flaggers will be in place directing traffic.

