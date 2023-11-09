Expert Connections
Students race CO2 cars in youth engineering contest

The coolest design and building competition in Duncan saw students racing CO2 racecars built by their own hands.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - This morning, Nov. 9, the coolest design and building competition in Duncan saw students racing CO2 race cars built by their own hands.

The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation hosted the 17th annual car races held at the Simmons Center.

The students were racing for monetary awards, overall winner, people’s choice, Cameron University scholarships, and not to mention bragging rights.

Stephanie Sullivan, Empire Middle School science teacher, said these sorts of events allow students to get hands-on engaging learning experiences.

“I think this is really important, it’s one of the hands-on things they can do to learn,” Sullivan said. “They learn through textbooks all day long and it’s not as engaging but for them to be able to build it .. put their designs on paper and see what becomes of it and be able to race it is a whole new lesson for them.”

