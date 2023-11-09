Trial for Lawton police officers charged in 2021 shooting death set for February 2023

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The trial for two Lawton police officers charged in a 2021 shooting death is set to begin next year.

Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle are charged in the shooting death of Quadry Sanders.

Ronan is charged with shooting with intent to kill, while Hinkle is charged with first degree manslaughter.

The two appeared in court today, Nov. 8, for a formal arraignment, and their trial was placed on the docket for February of 2023.

Both are also scheduled to appear in court in December.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.