Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge closing parts of public areas for controlled hunts

Controlled hunts will close part of the refuge in the coming months.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will temporarily close parts of the public use area intermittently this month and next for controlled hunts of deer and elk.

The hunts begin Tuesday, Nov. 14 until Thursday, Nov. 16, and areas west of the Visitor Center, to Headquarters will be closed.

It also includes the Boulder Picnic Area, as well as Quanah Parker, Burford, Osage, French, Carter, Lost Lakes as well as Dog Run Hollow.

Additional elk hunts will be held later this month, throughout December and for a period in January.

