Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge closing parts of public areas for controlled hunts

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will temporarily close parts of the public use area intermittently this month and next for controlled hunts of deer and elk.

The hunts begin Tuesday, Nov. 14 until Thursday, Nov. 16, and areas west of the Visitor Center, to Headquarters will be closed.

It also includes the Boulder Picnic Area, as well as Quanah Parker, Burford, Osage, French, Carter, Lost Lakes as well as Dog Run Hollow.

Additional elk hunts will be held later this month, throughout December and for a period in January.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.