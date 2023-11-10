77th Army Band to host Veteran’s Day concert

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Life could use a soundtrack-- and the 77th Army Band absolutely has a history of providing that for Fort Sill.

Being around since Fort Sill was a cavalry post, the history of the band reaches back at least seven decades. Originally labeled the 308th band, it got its current name in nineteen-forty-three. Martin Johnston is the band’s commander-- and says they have a specific purpose.

”So, since the inception of Fort Sill, there’s been a band here the entire time, under a few different names, but- been supporting ceremonies, supporting the community,” Johnston said.

Johnston says the band is unlike others, b using videos, singing, and the music to tell the stories of Fort Sill and the Army. Soldiers’ narrations and Army history -- enhanced with light and sound.

”We were at Vernon, Texas yesterday. We’re going to Littlefield tomorrow and then in Lawton on Sunday for the Veteran’s Day show. yes, we’re honoring veterans, but we’re doing it in a way that talks a lot about what’s happening at Fort Sill and what’s happening throughout the entire Army,” Johnston said.

The band is currently on tour, having twelve concerts in fourteen days on their upcoming schedule. On November 12th, you can experience the 77th Army Band free at the McMahon Auditorium. Jason Poudrier of the City of Lawton Arts and Humanities suggests planning your Sunday around the concert.

”The 77th Army Band, if you haven’t seen them and seen what they’re capable of, this is a free event, family friendly. So, go to church, get lunch, then come out to the concert because it’s going to be amazing,” Poudrier said.

