Cameron University honors Veterans Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University took this morning, Nov. 10, to pay special tribute to the men and women who served our country.

The University started bright and early with a complimentary meal for veterans.

After that, the University held its annual veterans day ceremony, with a presentation of colors from its Comanche Battalion, followed by words from the Commander of the 434th Field Artillery Brigade, Col. Michael Stewart.

“Lawton is very unique in the way that it is a veteran community, in that it is friendly and welcoming and it is also made up of veterans,” Col. Michael Stewart said. “We share the same experience, we share the same values, and that’s really what it comes down to -- on a day like today we kind of take a moment to celebrate that, embrace who we are and embrace what makes veterans special, not just to the community but to the nation as well.”

The ceremony was closed out by a trumpet student performing “Taps.”

