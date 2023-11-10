Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Cotton County family holds candle light vigil in honor of missing loved one

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:36 PM CST
RANDLETT, Okla. (KSWO) - A year has passed since Grady Bruce Benson went missing, so in attempts to keep hope alive, the family of the 69-year-old Cotton County farmer held a candle light vigil Thursday night.

“Although it’s been a year Bruce is not forgotten and the church stands with him and all the community does, and there’s just a lot of love and support here for them and we just want them to know that,” said Kevin Simpson, Grady’s Pastor.

Everyone lit a candle, and Simpson started the event off with a prayer.

“It’s been a year now God and I know that your timing is perfect lord, but it’s just very very difficult for this family, so I just lift them all up to you Lord,” prayed Simpson.

Which was preceded by a song played on Grady and Maxine’s wedding day.

“He would be so shocked that so many have showed up especially on a night like tonight. I know the roads not the best tonight, but everybody got here,” said Maxine.

She stated, even on a rainy night people in the community still showed up to support.

The the vigil represents hope , Maxine added, and in the position she and her family are in, hope is the most important thing to have.

“I’ll never give up hope that he won’t come walking back through that door to me, and the rest of his family,” Maxine said. “I just hope that everybody continues to look to keep this on their mind that he’s still out there he’s somewhere.”

Maxine urges people to reach out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation or Cotton County Sheriff’s Department if they have any information on Grady’s whereabouts.

