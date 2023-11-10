Fall temperatures continue into the weekend | 11/10 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good afternoon everyone! Clouds have started to clear across most of Texoma, but as we go into tonight we could get some of that cloud cover back. We have a 20% chance of rain, and the majority of people out west of Texoma should get the bulk of this. Winds will switch out of the north and return from the south at 5 to 15 mph. The rain should clear out by the time we get to the early morning hours.

This weekend will see much of the same, and fall like temperatures will stick around for the next couple of days. If you are waking up early on Saturday morning, that low will be around 43 degrees. We will see some cloud cover in the morning, but we will clear out by the time we hit the afternoon hours. We should gradually warm up throughout the day, eventually reaching a high of 60 degrees. Clouds will stick around for the southern part of Texoma while the north should see mostly sunny skies. Those southerly winds will warm us up to 66 degrees for your Sunday.

Starting next week, we have a small chance of rain, around 20%, but this could change as we get closer to Monday. High of 65 degrees is expected, with a low of 40 degrees. As we go throughout the week, those highs will eventually hit the 70s again, and as of right now we don’t see a cool down in sight.

Hope everyone has a great weekend!

-7News Student Meteorologist Lauren Brand

