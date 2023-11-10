Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Former priest sentenced to year in jail after pleading guilty to sexually abusing altar boy

A judge sentenced Timothy Crowley, who must also serve five years of probation, on Wednesday,...
A judge sentenced Timothy Crowley, who must also serve five years of probation, on Wednesday, The Ann Arbor News reported.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan priest has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to sexually abusing an altar boy more than three decades ago.

A Washtenaw County judge sentenced Timothy Crowley, who must also serve five years of probation, on Wednesday, The Ann Arbor News reported.

Crowley, 74, pleaded guilty in August to two felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct under a plea agreement that dismissed two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was charged for sexual conduct with a youth alleged to have taken place between 1986 and 1990 at Jackson’s St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Hillsdale’s St. Anthony Catholic Church and Ann Arbor’s St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.

The victim testified that he was a 10-year-old altar boy for Crowley in 1982 at St. Mary’s in Jackson when his family encouraged him to spend time with the priest because they believed he was a good role model.

While spending time with Crowley, the priest would touch him slightly while encouraging him to sleep in bed together, adding “it was normal and natural,” the victim previously testified.

After the victim’s family contacted an attorney in 1993, the Lansing Diocese paid $200,000 to Crowley’s accuser. Crowley was defrocked in 2015.

Previous charges in the case were dismissed in October 2019 after a judge found they failed to abide by the alleged crime’s then six-year statute of limitations. State prosecutors appealed that decision, and an appeals court agreed to reinstate four of the eight sexual misconduct charges Crowley originally faced.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and wife charged in Chickasha homicide of woman and unborn child
A Ringling woman faces up to life in prison on multiple felony charges, including Child abuse...
Ringling woman accused of assaulting 14-year-old
Check out these Veterans Day deals and discounts
Benson family photos displayed in home pictured above.
One year after Cotton Co. farmer’s disappearance, family holds out hope for return
Jorgensen has been charged with half a dozen counts of trafficking meth.
Altus man charged with several counts of trafficking meth

Latest News

Jelly Roll accepts the award for Male Video of the Year for "Son of a Sinner" at the CMT Music...
Jelly Roll gets Grammy nomination for Best New Artist
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
This photo provided by the National Toy Hall of Fame shows their 2023 inductees. From left,...
Cabbage Patch Kids and the Fisher-Price Corn Popper are added to the Toy Hall of Fame
Vice President Kamala Harris makes a statement on abortion access at the White House,...
Harris files paperwork putting Biden on South Carolina’s ballot to kickoff 2024′s Democratic primary