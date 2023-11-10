Furry Friend Friday: 2-year-old American Bulldog Mastiff mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It is Friday which means today is all about our Furry Friends and who better to be our one-stop-shop for all things pets and also to introduce us to this week’s adoptable pet than Roy Rodrick from Lawton Animal Welfare.

Rodrick introduced us to a kind and energetic 2-year-old American Bulldog Mastiff mix.

During the segment, 7News anchor Tarra Bates and Rodrick talked about Lawton Animal Welfare’s ninth annual Santa Paws drive. The drive is a giving tree for cats and dogs within the jurisdiction of Lawton Animal Welfare.

The Santa Paws drive is meant to help those families who struggle to make ends meet during the holidays.

Those who are wanting to purchase items for these animals that get enrolled in Santa Paws can start pulling tags on Nov. 10. All gifts must be turned in no later than Dec. 8.

To learn more about our furry friend, the Santa Paws drive, and much more, watch the interview above!

