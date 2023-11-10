Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: 2-year-old American Bulldog Mastiff mix

We were introduced to a kind and energetic 2-year-old American Bulldog Mastiff mix for this edition of Furry Friend Friday.
By Justin Allen Rose and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It is Friday which means today is all about our Furry Friends and who better to be our one-stop-shop for all things pets and also to introduce us to this week’s adoptable pet than Roy Rodrick from Lawton Animal Welfare.

Rodrick introduced us to a kind and energetic 2-year-old American Bulldog Mastiff mix.

During the segment, 7News anchor Tarra Bates and Rodrick talked about Lawton Animal Welfare’s ninth annual Santa Paws drive. The drive is a giving tree for cats and dogs within the jurisdiction of Lawton Animal Welfare.

The Santa Paws drive is meant to help those families who struggle to make ends meet during the holidays.

Those who are wanting to purchase items for these animals that get enrolled in Santa Paws can start pulling tags on Nov. 10. All gifts must be turned in no later than Dec. 8.

To learn more about our furry friend, the Santa Paws drive, and much more, watch the interview above!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and wife charged in Chickasha homicide of woman and unborn child
A Ringling woman faces up to life in prison on multiple felony charges, including Child abuse...
Ringling woman accused of assaulting 14-year-old
Check out these Veterans Day deals and discounts
Benson family photos displayed in home pictured above.
One year after Cotton Co. farmer’s disappearance, family holds out hope for return
Jorgensen has been charged with half a dozen counts of trafficking meth.
Altus man charged with several counts of trafficking meth

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday: Australian Shepard mix
Furry Friend Friday: Australian Shephard mix
Furry Friend Friday: Australian Shepard mix
Furry Friend Friday: Australian Shephard mix
Furry Friend Friday: Beagle Shepherd mix
Furry Friend Friday: Beagle Shepherd mix
Furry Friend Friday: Staffordshire Terrier Beagle Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Staffordshire Terrier Beagle Mix