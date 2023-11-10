Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Jones scores 19 in UTEP’s 123-72 win against USAO

Led by Elijah Jones’ 19 points, the UTEP Miners defeated the USAO Drovers 123-72
basketball generic
basketball generic(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Elijah Jones’ 19 points helped UTEP defeat University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma 123-72 on Thursday night.

Jones also added three steals for the Miners. Otis Frazier III scored 18 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line, and added four steals. Corey Camper Jr. had 17 points and shot 5 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Drovers were led by Reggie Quezada, who recorded 18 points. Jayden Patcha added 15 points and two steals for USAO.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Man and wife charged in Chickasha homicide of woman and unborn child
A Ringling woman faces up to life in prison on multiple felony charges, including Child abuse...
Ringling woman accused of assaulting 14-year-old
Check out these Veterans Day deals and discounts
Benson family photos displayed in home pictured above.
One year after Cotton Co. farmer’s disappearance, family holds out hope for return
Jorgensen has been charged with half a dozen counts of trafficking meth.
Altus man charged with several counts of trafficking meth

Latest News

Dorius’ 16 lead Utah Valley over Sam Houston 79-73 in OT
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewerslooks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
QB Quinn Ewers to return from shoulder sprain for No. 7 Texas and start against TCU
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, center, leaves the pitch after getting injured during the...
Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah to miss US Copa América qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago
Kansas State tries to beat Baylor at home for first time since 2017 season on Saturday