Pet of The Week

New global wall presented to Life Ready Center students

The students at Life Ready Center held a ceremony for the new LRC Global Marketing wall.
By Anthony Winn
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The students at Life Ready Center held a ceremony for the new LRC Global Marketing wall. The director of Life Ready Center says the wall will teach students about wall street and how it works.

“The reason for it is because our business marketing teacher came to us two years ago and said I want to dream big. I want a stock market, stock market ticker, so that my business kids can learn about investment and about the stock market” said director Charlotte Oats.

LRC is able to complete this project with the help of Larfield Trust.

“We got our first pot of money from Larfield trust and then we added to that and we added more to that and by the time we were finished we had enough money to get this entire wall. We are really excited about” said Oats.

Lindsey Hoerbert, the principal of Life Ready Center explained how this new wall works and how to read a global market wall.

“So with the stock ticker and all three tvs we are looking at live trading that’s happening across the country as well as the world. The middle the TV is a agriculture trade for live cattle, markets, future markets for cattle basically setting the price today to buy cattle by pound for the future” Hoerbert said.

New global wall presented to Life Ready Center students
