Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Seattle Sounders host Dallas in Western Conference finals

The Seattle Sounders host Dallas in the Western Conference finals
FC Dallas
FC Dallas(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FC Dallas (11-10-13, eighth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (14-9-11, second in the Conference during the regular season)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Seattle -144, FC Dallas +390; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders host Dallas in the Western Conference finals.

The Sounders are 14-8-9 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders are the MLS leader conceding only 32 goals.

Dallas is 11-9-10 in conference matchups. Dallas is third in the Western Conference allowing just 37 goals.

The matchup Friday is the fourth meeting of the season between the two teams. Dallas won the last game 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Morris has scored 13 goals for the Sounders. Albert Rusnak has four goals over the past 10 games.

Jesus Ferreira has 13 goals and four assists for Dallas. Jader Obrian has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 5-1-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Dallas: 3-1-6, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Cody Baker (injured), Sota Kitahara (injured), Raul Ruidiaz (injured).

Dallas: Sebastian Lletget (injured), Tarik Scott (injured), Geovane Jesus (injured), Facundo Quignon (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Man and wife charged in Chickasha homicide of woman and unborn child
A Ringling woman faces up to life in prison on multiple felony charges, including Child abuse...
Ringling woman accused of assaulting 14-year-old
Check out these Veterans Day deals and discounts
Benson family photos displayed in home pictured above.
One year after Cotton Co. farmer’s disappearance, family holds out hope for return
Jorgensen has been charged with half a dozen counts of trafficking meth.
Altus man charged with several counts of trafficking meth

Latest News

basketball generic
Jones scores 19 in UTEP’s 123-72 win against USAO
Dorius’ 16 lead Utah Valley over Sam Houston 79-73 in OT
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewerslooks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
QB Quinn Ewers to return from shoulder sprain for No. 7 Texas and start against TCU
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, center, leaves the pitch after getting injured during the...
Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah to miss US Copa América qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago
Kansas State tries to beat Baylor at home for first time since 2017 season on Saturday