Pet of The Week

State Senate 32 Interview: Larry Bush

Larry Bush, the Democratic nominee for the seat, joined 7News as we asked questions about his campaign, his stances and other aspects of his candidacy.
By Kevin Haggenmiller, Justin Allen Rose, Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the election for the vacant position in State Senate for District 32 coming up on Dec. 12, 7News is speaking with the two nominees for the spot.

Larry Bush, the Democratic nominee for the seat, joined 7News as we asked questions about his campaign, his stances and other aspects of his candidacy.

You can watch the interview above.

