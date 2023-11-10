Temperatures rebound back into the 60s as we head into the weekend | 11/10 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! We are off to a chilly morning today as temperatures across the area are in the 40s and 30s. Sunrise is just after 7 a.m., and temperatures will jump fairly quickly during the morning hours. We will reach temperatures in the upper 50s by lunchtime and mid-60s in the late afternoon. There will be a mix of sun and clouds during the day with northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.

If you have plans to attend any high school football in the area tonight, it should be a fairly comfortable game day across the area. Games at kickoff time (7 p.m.) will have temperatures in the low 50s and will see temperatures drop into the mid-40s by the end of the game. Fairly calm conditions will persist throughout the area, so the only thing you will need to prepare for is a cool fall night.

In the overnight hours, a couple of scattered showers will be possible in western Texoma (west of highway 183). Rainfall accumulations will be light for any areas that receive rain. These rain chances will carry into the morning hours tomorrow and dissipate by the afternoon. While rain will be minimal (or zero) across the area, the cloud coverage during the day will keep the afternoon temperatures only reaching the low 60s for tomorrow.

Sunday we will see temperatures warm up just a bit with afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s. Winds will begin to shift from north the south on Sunday, which will begin to bring warmer air into Texoma from the south. Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will reach the upper 60s, and then we will jump the afternoon highs in the low 70s by the middle of next week. There is a small chance for rain on Monday and Tuesday (a 10 percent chance), and areas most likely to see anything will be areas in north Texas.

