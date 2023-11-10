Toy Shop of Duncan prepares to bring holiday joy to families

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Early registration is underway for an annual event that aims to ensure everyone has a happy holiday season.

The Toy Shop of Duncan is taking in registration at the Toy Shop Warehouse on West Willow Avenue.

For much of Thursday, the Shop registered families wanting to participate and they’ll open up again Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Each year the Toy Shop of Duncan offers toys to families who may need a little help during the holidays and they credit that to the kindness of the people around them.

“On average, we’re servicing around 1,000 kids each year, and each kid gets approximately $100 worth of new toys,” said executive director, Kim Davis.

“Duncan is such a special town, it really is. The people here, we put a need out on Facebook, and it always goes well, they take good care of us. Our community is why we’re here.”

For those wanting to support that mission, the shop will be holding its annual toy run in early December.

In addition to offering toys, officials with the shop say they’re in need of items for teenage boys, like razors, wallets and cologne.

