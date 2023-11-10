Expert Connections
Veterans employment and transitioning offers a chance for new start

Veterans Employment Representative, Malcolm Sublett joined 7News to discuss what services are available, how these services have impacted the community and more
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa, Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For veterans, finding employment and transitioning after active duty can be difficult for them and their families.

However, services are available to those in need through the State of Oklahoma.

Veterans Employment Representative, Malcolm Sublett joined 7News to discuss what services are available, how these services have impacted the community and more.

Watch the interview above to learn more!

