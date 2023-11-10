Veterans find employment success through Oklahoma Employment Security Commission

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Transitioning from the military is hard and it’s a journey a lot of people in Lawton-Fort Sill have experienced. Transitioning out is one of the hardest things, because you do develop a mindset and it’s hard breaking those habits to make new ones.

Malcolm Sublett hasn’t always held the title of veterans employment representative. He was once a veteran trying to figure out his next calling.

“When I exited the military, I started off with a retail department which I had moved up pretty much to one of the highest positions there,” Sublett said.

But due to service-connected injuries, he was unable to perform his duties. He then went to Cameron University and got a degree. That’s when he was referred by the VA to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC).

“I believe it helped me tremendously by having someone there alongside me almost like a battle buddy to help me guide me through the mental anguishes I may have,” Sublett said.

He said the process wasn’t easy, but they helped him find a job he could perform with his injuries.

“It was kind of long and frustrating but he checked with me periodically, weekly, monthly then we finally came up with a position that fit my needs,” Sublett said.

He now works for the OESC, finding gainful employment for other vets.

Thomas Moreland is also a veteran who received help from the agency and now works for them. He said one of the hardest parts of transitioning from the military is finding a job.

“A lot of people think they can’t take their skill sets that they learned in the military and make them marketable in the civilian side,” Moreland said.

He said although there are qualifying factors, their services are open to everyone.

“There’s a lot of good programs on post but a lot of times when you separate they’re no longer available to them,” Moreland said. “We’re open to veterans of any age group or demographic that we can provide assistance to.”

