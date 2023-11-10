Expert Connections
Young Professionals of Lawton partners with LATS for networking event

The Young Professionals of Lawton partnered with the Lawton Area Transit Authority tonight for a special networking event.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Nov. 9, 2023
The event was held at the LATS office.

The event was held at the LATS office.

There, YPL members got to learn about the ins and outs of the transit system and how it serves the Lawton-Fort Sill community.

Organizers say the event was somewhat eye-opening for many members, some of whom didn’t know the full scope of what LATS has to offer.

“In terms of how much information is really shared here, I think it was quite a bit of information that many young professionals were not aware of,” said Brandi Sims, Chair of Young Professionals of Lawton. “And certainly I saw from the crowd that many of them wanted to get in touch and find out more and see what other opportunities are available that they can act with LATS.”

YPL hosts many social events throughout the year to connect members with area businesses and professionals.

