‘Brothers and sisters in arms’ is more than just a phrase; community stands in place of family for unclaimed veterans

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Fort Sill National Cemetery said they have organized around forty funeral services for unclaimed veterans so far in 2023.

“I think it’s necessary to be here because they have nobody on their family side that’s going to show up, and military people are all family regardless of what branch of service you’re in. You’re all one big family,” said Powell.

Pat Powell has been volunteering with the American Veteran Supporters for over twenty years.

She makes it an effort to attend any and all unclaimed veteran funerals because whether she knows them or not, she knew what they stood for.

“He did exactly like we did,” she added. “He raised his right hand, took that step forward to serve under the constitution of the United States.”

Powell said Veterans have an obligation to show their support, but when the community steps up, Assistant Director of the Fort Sill National Cemetery Matthew Priest said nothing compares.

“For volunteers, for community groups, for veterans service organizations to take time out of their busy schedules, because we’re all very busy these times of the year,” said Priest. “It speaks volumes about character about compassion and love that we have for our veterans and our veterans community. Especially our unclaimed veterans.”

Priest stated while a veteran can be labeled unclaimed for multiple reasons, the cemetery does everything they can to keep their memory alive.

“We also have what’s called a Veteran’s legacy memorial that’s online,” said Priest. “It’s a digital platform that goes beyond the national cemetery. So we can actual memorialize veterans here at the national cemetery and we can also do it online on out veterans legacy memorial.”

And in some cases through community support families are actually reunited.

“Family have come up and say we just lost touch with him, or we didn’t know he or she passed, and then they actually come to the service. Then they see how the community surrounds them with love and compassion even though he was listed with no family,” Priest added. “That gives us an opportunity and the military an opportunity to provide those military honors to them and to honor their loved one even though they might have just lost touch with them.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

