Counselor urges Veterans to ask for help if needed

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The military identifies veteran suicide as its highest clinical priority. As it stands, we are losing 16 veterans to suicide every day.

Helping veterans with their mental health is something Cartessa Smith is passionate about. She’s an Army veteran turned Licensed Professional counselor.

Smith said transitioning from the military was fairly easy for her because she has a good support system. But not every veteran has that. She said one of the biggest challenges is being brave enough to ask for help.

“I encourage any vet not to be disheartened,” Smith said. “You can absolutely use the veterans crisis hotline, you can go to your nearest hospital clinic and seek help that way. If you want it, there are avenues to have that support immediately.”

Smith said the only way we can remove the stigma surrounding mental health is to talk about it. Whether it’s depression, anxiety or PTSD, help is there.

If you are experiencing difficult thoughts, call 988 now.

