Pet of The Week

‘The flag never stops because the soldiers never stop’: 24 hour flag walk in honor of Veteran’s Day

A group from Carolina Comics pictured above carrying the flag around the Veteran's Center track.(KSWO)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In honor of Veteran’s Day, a 24-hour flag walk is being held at the Veterans Center, where people and businesses have signed up to walk around the track for one hour increments since 1 p.m. Friday.

The organizer for Steps under the Stars and Stripes, Joslyn Wood said over 80 people have shown up to take turns carrying the flag around the track, and compared to a relay race, it never stops moving.

Wood said the reason why is because whether it’s two in the morning or four in the afternoon, just as the soldiers never quit, neither will the they.

“It was something I’ve never heard of before, but after I got to talking to them and everything, I think it’s a wonderful idea,” said Larry Hamill, a veteran who lives in the Veteran Center. “The community coming in and showing that they appreciate the veterans. So I appreciate them taking the time out to really show they appreciate us for what we’ve done.”

The walk ends at 1:30 p.m. Saturday where the flag will be presented to the veterans at the center who will accept it on behalf of veterans across the world.

There will also be guest speakers like Mayor Stan Booker and Miss Oklahoma.

