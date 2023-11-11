Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Jackson leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Texas A&M-Commerce after 21-point performance

Purdue Fort Wayne plays the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Jalen Jackson scored 21 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 130-34 win over the Andrews Cardinals
(Southeastern Conference)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne takes on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Jalen Jackson scored 21 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 130-34 win over the Andrews Cardinals.

Purdue Fort Wayne went 17-15 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Mastodons allowed opponents to score 69.8 points per game and shoot 44.4% from the field last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce finished 9-10 in Southland play and 7-12 on the road a season ago. The Lions shot 45.4% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Benson family photos displayed in home pictured above.
One year after Cotton Co. farmer’s disappearance, family holds out hope for return
Check out these Veterans Day deals and discounts
Candle lit during vigil for Grady Bruce Benson.
Cotton County family holds candle light vigil in honor of missing loved one
A 37-year-old from Altus is dead and four others hospitalized after a car crash Friday evening.
One dead, two children hospitalized following car crash
Man and wife charged in Chickasha homicide of woman and unborn child

Latest News

Tarleton State takes on UNT Dallas following Smith’s 34-point showing
Logo
New Orleans hosts Dallas after Doncic’s 44-point showing
SMU rolls past North Texas 45-21, moves to 6-0 in AAC
Isaac Jones has 18 points, 13 rebounds as Washington St. beats Prairie View 83-65