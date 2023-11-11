Expert Connections
Jets host the Stars after Connor’s hat trick

The Winnipeg Jets host the Dallas Stars after Kyle Connor’s hat trick against the Nashville Predators in the Jets’ 6-3 win
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Dallas Stars (8-3-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (7-4-2, third in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Dallas Stars after Kyle Connor's hat trick against the Nashville Predators in the Jets' 6-3 win.

Winnipeg is 7-4-2 overall and 4-0-0 against the Central Division. The Jets are sixth in league play with 47 total goals (averaging 3.6 per game).

Dallas is 8-3-1 overall and 1-0-0 against the Central Division. The Stars have gone 4-0-0 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has five goals and 11 assists for the Jets. Connor has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Joe Pavelski has five goals and seven assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Gabriel Vilardi: out (knee), Ville Heinola: out (ankle).

Stars: Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

