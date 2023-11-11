Mild temperatures expected for Veteran’s Day | 11/11 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! We are going to be starting out with some lingering showers making its way across the region. These showers should make their way out of the area by the late afternoon. Cloudy conditions will linger behind these showers and stick around for the majority of the weekend. Temperatures will be pretty mild today with highs in the lower 60s. Winds coming out of the south should help to keep us warm and they should stay on the calmer side.

Sunday morning will be a chilly one with lows in the upper 30s. If you are headed out to church in the morning you will most likely need a sweater. These temperatures should warm up though and eventually get to a high of 66 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for the north Texas region, but north of the red river should see sunny conditions. We might see some warmer temperatures in Oklahoma compared to our friends in northern Texas.

Starting the work week, rain chances will return with around 30% of the area seeing rain. Temperatures should still be in the mid 60s which is right around average for this time of year. Later on in the week we could see a cold front move through the area, but it won’t be strong enough to impact our temperatures too much.

Hope everyone has a great weekend!

-7News Student Meteorologist Lauren Brand

