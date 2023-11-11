Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Mild temperatures expected for Veteran’s Day | 11/11 AM

By Lauren Brand
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! We are going to be starting out with some lingering showers making its way across the region. These showers should make their way out of the area by the late afternoon. Cloudy conditions will linger behind these showers and stick around for the majority of the weekend. Temperatures will be pretty mild today with highs in the lower 60s. Winds coming out of the south should help to keep us warm and they should stay on the calmer side.

Sunday morning will be a chilly one with lows in the upper 30s. If you are headed out to church in the morning you will most likely need a sweater. These temperatures should warm up though and eventually get to a high of 66 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for the north Texas region, but north of the red river should see sunny conditions. We might see some warmer temperatures in Oklahoma compared to our friends in northern Texas.

Starting the work week, rain chances will return with around 30% of the area seeing rain. Temperatures should still be in the mid 60s which is right around average for this time of year. Later on in the week we could see a cold front move through the area, but it won’t be strong enough to impact our temperatures too much.

Hope everyone has a great weekend!

-7News Student Meteorologist Lauren Brand

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benson family photos displayed in home pictured above.
One year after Cotton Co. farmer’s disappearance, family holds out hope for return
Candle lit during vigil for Grady Bruce Benson.
Cotton County family holds candle light vigil in honor of missing loved one
Man and wife charged in Chickasha homicide of woman and unborn child
Check out these Veterans Day deals and discounts
Jorgensen has been charged with half a dozen counts of trafficking meth.
Altus man charged with several counts of trafficking meth

Latest News

Fall temperatures continue into the weekend
Fall temperatures continue into the weekend | 11/10 PM
Temperatures rebound back into the 60s as we head into the weekend | 11/10 AM
Temperatures rebound back into the 60s as we head into the weekend | 11/10 AM
Cloudy & in the mid 60s for Friday
Cloudy & in the mid 60s for Friday | 11/9PM
Cloudy & in the mid 60s for Friday
Cloudy & in the mid 60s for Friday | 11/9PM