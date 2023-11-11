Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Oklahoma traffic ticket escalates state-tribal strain over tribal tags

A ticket was given to a woman in Garfield County, adding another controversy to the already worsening relations between the state and tribal nations.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD Co., Okla. (KSWO) - A ticket was given to a woman in Garfield County, adding another controversy to the already worsening relations between the state and tribal nations.

Oklahoma media outlets reported a woman belonging to the Otoe-Missouria tribe was given a $249 ticket by Oklahoma Highway Patrol for operating a vehicle while still owing taxes to the state for driving with a tribal tag on her vehicle outside of her tribe’s jurisdiction.

In a statement sent to 7news, Governor Kevin Stitt said this is simply a safety issue.

“This is addressing a significant public safety issue that puts law enforcement and others at risk,” Stitt said. “ If tribal governments won’t share vehicle registration information with DPS, we can’t keep our officers and our streets safe.”

The statement concludes saying OHP is enforcing the law following a U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

However, earlier this year Stitt’s Commissioner for Public Safety said that he believed tribal tags to be illegal and estimated that the state lost over $140 million in revenue.

The Oklahoman reports that the ruling is 30 years old and the ticket is part of a new push by state police to change how they enforce that ruling.

In a post to social media, Chief Batton of the Choctaw Nation said difficult situations like this one could be avoided if the State consulted with tribes prior to enforcing changes, especially ones that affect their citizens.

The Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah also released a statement which said they’re actively addressing the tribal tag issue and working towards a resolution that aligns with tribal sovereignty and regulatory compliance.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benson family photos displayed in home pictured above.
One year after Cotton Co. farmer’s disappearance, family holds out hope for return
Candle lit during vigil for Grady Bruce Benson.
Cotton County family holds candle light vigil in honor of missing loved one
Man and wife charged in Chickasha homicide of woman and unborn child
Check out these Veterans Day deals and discounts
Jorgensen has been charged with half a dozen counts of trafficking meth.
Altus man charged with several counts of trafficking meth

Latest News

A ticket was given to a woman in Garfield County, adding another controversy to the already ...
Oklahoma traffic ticket escalates state-tribal strain over tribal tags
A 37-year-old from Altus is dead and four others hospitalized after a car crash Friday evening.
One dead, two children hospitalized following car crash
Mild temperatures expected for Veteran’s Day
Mild temperatures expected for Veteran’s Day | 11/11 AM
A group from Carolina Comics pictured above carrying the flag around the Veteran's Center track.
‘The flag never stops because the soldiers never stop’: 24 hour flag walk in honor of Veteran’s Day