Oklahoma traffic ticket escalates state-tribal strain over tribal tags

GARFIELD Co., Okla. (KSWO) - A ticket was given to a woman in Garfield County, adding another controversy to the already worsening relations between the state and tribal nations.

Oklahoma media outlets reported a woman belonging to the Otoe-Missouria tribe was given a $249 ticket by Oklahoma Highway Patrol for operating a vehicle while still owing taxes to the state for driving with a tribal tag on her vehicle outside of her tribe’s jurisdiction.

In a statement sent to 7news, Governor Kevin Stitt said this is simply a safety issue.

“This is addressing a significant public safety issue that puts law enforcement and others at risk,” Stitt said. “ If tribal governments won’t share vehicle registration information with DPS, we can’t keep our officers and our streets safe.”

The statement concludes saying OHP is enforcing the law following a U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

However, earlier this year Stitt’s Commissioner for Public Safety said that he believed tribal tags to be illegal and estimated that the state lost over $140 million in revenue.

The Oklahoman reports that the ruling is 30 years old and the ticket is part of a new push by state police to change how they enforce that ruling.

In a post to social media, Chief Batton of the Choctaw Nation said difficult situations like this one could be avoided if the State consulted with tribes prior to enforcing changes, especially ones that affect their citizens.

The Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah also released a statement which said they’re actively addressing the tribal tag issue and working towards a resolution that aligns with tribal sovereignty and regulatory compliance.

