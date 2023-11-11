Expert Connections
One dead, two children hospitalized following car crash

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHITA CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus resident is dead and four others hospitalized, including two children, after a crash just south of New Cordell.

That’s according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, which says Charles McDowell was driving north on US-183 just after 7 p.m. Friday night when his car crossed the center line and hit a Chevy Silverado.

37-year-old McDowell was pronounced dead at the scene and the four occupants of the other car were all hospitalized, including a twelve and thirteen year old. The Silverado’s driver was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, and her three passengers taken to local hospitals before also being transferred up to OU Medical and OU Children’s Center.

OHP says all victims were trapped in their cars, and had to be extricated by the Cordell Fire Department. McDowell was reportedly wearing his seatbelt, but that may not have been the case for the passengers in the Silverado, according to the crash report.

The crash is under investigation.

