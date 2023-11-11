Tarleton State takes on UNT Dallas following Smith’s 34-point showing

UNT Dallas Trailblazers (0-1) at Tarleton State Texans (1-1)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts the UNT Dallas Trailblazers after Jakorie Smith scored 34 points in Tarleton State's 82-65 victory over the Florida International Panthers.

Tarleton State finished 17-17 overall last season while going 12-2 at home. The Texans averaged 71.9 points per game last season, 33.4 in the paint, 21.4 off of turnovers and 13.9 on fast breaks.

UNT Dallas went 0-1 on the road and 0-1 overall last season. The Trailblazers averaged 57.0 points per game while shooting 33.9% from the field and 22.2% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.